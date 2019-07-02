Judicial Watch: Obama-era State Dept. ignored concerns over Clinton emails, Benghazi tampering

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:46 PM PT — Tuesday, July 2, 2019

A government watchdog group has uncovered new evidence that Hillary Clinton lied about her deleted emails. Judicial Watch has released a testimony from former State Department official John Hackett, who said almost 300 of the Clinton emails were related to the Benghazi crisis.

Clinton has claimed she deleted 30,000 emails from her server because they were personal. Hackett also said he had warned the department of Clinton’s possible tampering with the Benghazi investigation.

Judicial Watch said the Obama-era Department of Justice ignored such warnings to protect Clinton.

“The Barack Obama White House was involved in the State Department’s lies about whether or not there were Hillary Clinton’s emails available to the public for review under FOIA — Judicial Watch uncovered that in disclosure,” stated Judicial Watch Tom Fitton.

The watchdog group also found Clinton’s emails on Benghazi were filed under “classified” to protect her, and it mislead Congress.

Judicial Watch has urged Attorney General William Barr to reopen the probe into Clinton’s emails.