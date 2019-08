OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:30 AM PT — Monday, August 12, 2019

Judicial Watch has released the FBI 302 interviews of former Justice Department lawyer Bruce Ohr that prove critical information about the political bias of the author of the Steele dossier was withheld from the FISA court. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told One America News the 302 documents breaks open the Spygate scandal that criminally victimized President Trump.

One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.