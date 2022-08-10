Judicial Watch files motion to unseal FBI warrant used to raid Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:45 AM PT – Wednesday, August 10, 2022

A conservative watchdog group is taking aim at the Justice Department over the recent raid at Mar-a-Lago. Oversight group Judicial Watch filed a motion with a federal court in Florida to unseal the FBI search warrant used in its raid of Donald Trump’s Florida home.

On Tuesday, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said they are investigating whether the Biden administration used the FBI to target any potential political opponents in the 2024 elections, while jockeying for the release of the declassified documents exposing the Russian collusion hoax.

According to Fitton, President Trump declassified documents that confirmed the Obama executive branch had been spying on his 2016 campaign, while cobbling together a narrative to de-legitimize his candidacy and presidency. Yet, despite Trump agreeing to release a redacted version of the documents, the Justice Department failed to keep its end of the bargain after the 45th President left office.

“The seditious Obama-Biden and Deep State campaign can spy on and abuse Trump is the worst, again, government corruption scandal in American history,” Fitton asserted. “And to make matter worst, the Biden DOJ simply refuses to release what are obviously smoke-and-gun documents, because they wouldn’t keep them quiet otherwise, about its corruption that the American people have an absolute right to see.”

Now that Trump has left office, however, the DOJ has become the Biden administration’s tool against him. According to a New York Post exclusive, authorities completely ravaged Trump’s home while breaking open safes, sifting through correspondence with foreign leaders and even rifling through the wardrobe of former First Lady Melania Trump.

Fitton remarked, raiding the private residence of a former president is “highly unusual” and has set a dangerous precedent for the Justice Department moving forward.

“There’s been intense pressure by the left on the Biden administration to prosecute and harass Trump,” he stated. “And they did what their leftist advocates or leftist pressure groups wanted. In my view, this is a raid that will go down in infamy. The Biden administration has crossed the Rubicon in terms of attacking President Trump and their political opponents by misusing law enforcement.”

The Judicial Watch President said the FBI search warrant is a matter of “an urgent and substantial interest” to the public, and it has significant political implications. Fitton asserted, the documents may show “unprecedented abuses of power.”

In spite of the raid, Trump met with nearly a dozen Republican representatives a day later to strategize for the upcoming midterm elections. According to Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the 45th President was fired up about retaking the House and has made up his mind about 2024.