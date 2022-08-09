Judicial Watch: FBI biased against Trump, protects Hunter & Joe Biden

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:25 AM PT – TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022

Oversight group Judicial Watch said there is a political bias at the FBI that protects Joe and Hunter Biden while seeking to punish Donald Trump.

“So when you’re talking about the FBI and the DOJ protecting Biden, you have to remember they were also protecting Hillary,” stated group President Tom Fitton. “They’re targeting Trump improperly, so it’s massive corruption and it shows that the FBI and Justice Department can’t be trusted.”

Judicial Watch said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has found a number of whistleblowers at the FBI who revealed the bureau is covering up for the Biden family business abroad. The group argued the Biden’s were involved in illegal activity both at home and abroad.

This comes as former President Trump’s Florida home was raided by the FBI earlier in the day. Trump said that the FBI was conducting a search of his home and that agents had broken open a safe. He said that after cooperating with the relevant government agencies, the unannounced raid on his home was neither necessary nor appropriate.

Judicial Watch said it’s advancing litigation to expose political biases at the FBI and other agencies to stop the unfair targeting of Republicans. Meanwhile, Trump asserted he will continued to “fight for the great American people.”