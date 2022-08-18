Judicial Watch Asks Court to Reject Biden DOJ Request to Keep Trump Raid Affidavit Under Seal

Judicial Watch — RELEASE

UPDATED 6:43 AM PT – Thursday, August 18, 2022

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced that it filed its reply to the DOJ’s filing to keep under seal the affidavit used to justify the controversial raid on the home of former President Trump. Judicial Watch cites former President Trump’s support for the release of the affidavit and argues:

The public interest in the contents of the affidavit cannot be understated. The secrecy surrounding the search warrant, and the affidavit that led to its issuance, has caused the nation to convulse with intrigue and harmful speculation that will only increase the longer the truth is kept from the public. The heat must be replaced with light, and soon. Maintaining the seal will only fuel more speculation, uncertainty, leaks, and political intrigue and it will also serve to undermine public confidence in the fair administration of justice and equal protection of the law. Considering the gravity of this unprecedented action by the government, at a minimum, the Court should review the affidavit line-by-line to determine what information may be disclosed and what information may be redacted to balance the competing concerns at issue.

The Justice Department was ordered by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart to respond this past Monday to Judicial Watch’s Motion to Unseal the warrant and supporting materials behind the FBI raid of President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago. In its filing, the Justice Department alleged that releasing the affidavit would “cause significant and irreparable damage” to its ongoing criminal investigation.

“The Biden administration is compounding the obvious abuse of the raid on Trump’s home with an arrogant assertion of secrecy about its unprecedent action,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The Biden administration has created a crisis of confidence in its ability to fairly administer justice which requires, in the least, basic transparency about its extraordinary targeting of President Trump.”

The Judicial Watch filing states as follows:

Movant Judicial Watch, Inc., by counsel, respectfully submits this reply in support of its motion to unseal the search warrant materials in this case