Judge rejects Roger Stone’s claim CNN was tipped off about arrest

UPDATED 6:58 AM PT — Thursday, February 28, 2019

A judge recently rejected Roger Stone’s claim that CNN was tipped off about his arrest at his Fort Lauderdale, Florida home.

On Wednesday, federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson said there is no evidence special counsel Robert Mueller let the media know the date and time of Stone’s arrest. The judge then provided them a draft copy of the sealed indictment.

Stone had asked Jackson to make Mueller prove he didn’t leak the information, but the judge rejected the motion.

In her four-page order, she said it was the special counsel who got the indictment sealed in the first place. The judge rejected Stone’s theory about it.

This comes as Stone’ has faced several setbacks in the case, including a strict gag order.