Judge rejects motion to withdraw from Parkland shooter case

The defense team of accused Parkland School shooter Nikolas Cruz requested the judge withdraw from the case.

Lead Defense Attorney Melisa McNeill filed a motion to have Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer disqualified from the case Monday, amid a dispute over the ongoing jury selection process.

“Right now I don’t feel confident representing Mr. Cruz,” said McNeill.

She argued that a member of the defense team who is familiar with death penalty cases was out sick and she did not feel comfortable asking potential jurors about their views on the matter without him.

“I now have to consider whether or not my liberty is going to be in jeopardy or is Mr. Cruz’s liberty going to be in jeopardy,” she voiced. “I’m also going to have to consider whether or not my law license can be impacted, which would impact my ability to raise my children, feed my children and educate my children.”

The attorney also motioned to withdraw the defense team from the case entirely. She claimed she was at risk of being held in contempt for refusing to go forward without her full legal team.

“If you are ordering me to do that and I fail to do that, I’m at risk of being held in contempt,” she stated. “I’m in a battle now between my liberty and my client’s liberty.”

Despite her concerns the judge denied that motion and urged the defense team to proceed with the process.