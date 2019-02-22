Trending

Judge overseeing Roger Stone trial calls hearing to decide if gag order was breached

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:20 AM PT — Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Roger Stone will appear in court on Thursday after he posted a controversial photo online of the judge overseeing his case.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson has called for a hearing to determine if Stone violated his gag order or the conditions of his release, which she warned could be modified or revoked.

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2019 file photo, former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

On Monday, Stone posted and immediately deleted an Instagram photo, which showed Judge Jackson next to cross hairs mimicking the scope of a rifle.

In a letter sent to the court, Stone apologized for the post calling it improper and said he meant no disrespect.

He was placed under a gag order last week to prevent him from speaking in and around the court house.

Stone was indicted by the special counsel on a number of charges, including lying to Congress.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE