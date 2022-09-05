Judge grants Trump request for special master

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:38 AM PT – Monday, September 5, 2022

On Monday in Florida, federal Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on appointing a special master to review the documents taken from 45th President Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

FLASH: Judge Aileen Cannon rules in favor of Trump's motion for "special master" to review items seized from Mar-a-lago And orders Justice Dept to cease review of materials "pending resolution of the special master’s review process", though nat'l security assessment can continue pic.twitter.com/CHGf0qiw1G — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 5, 2022

The appointee will “review the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney client and or executive privilege.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ), which has staunchly opposed the review, must now halt their own review of the materials. Both sides will now have to come up with offers on how the process will proceed. This includes deciding who will serve as the special master. Their proposals must be submitted by Friday.