Judge grants Trump request for special master

Pages from a Department of Justice court filing on Aug. 30, 2022, in response to a request from the legal team of former President Donald Trump for a special master to review the documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, are photographed early Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Included in the filing was a FBI photo of documents that were seized during the search. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

UPDATED 9:38 AM PT – Monday, September 5, 2022

On Monday in Florida, federal Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on appointing a special master to review the documents taken from 45th President Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

The appointee will “review the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney client and or executive privilege.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ), which has staunchly opposed the review, must now halt their own review of the materials. Both sides will now have to come up with offers on how the process will proceed. This includes deciding who will serve as the special master. Their proposals must be submitted by Friday.

