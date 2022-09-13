Judge approves release of less-redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:23 PM PT – Tuesday, September 13, 2022

A federal judge has approved the release of a less-redacted version of the affidavit for the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s home.

Breaking news: magistrate judge is unsealing even more of the FBI affidavit that led to the Mar-a-Lago search. Time to get reading. pic.twitter.com/GXEpnGdsrG — Jose Pagliery (@Jose_Pagliery) September 13, 2022

On Tuesday, magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart had ordered for the ‘additional partial unsealing’ of the affidavit. The document shed more light on the Biden DOJ’s reasoning behind the Mar-a-Lago raid. It suggested that officials were not aware that Trump had declassified documents in his possession. It also revealed that the DOJ had subpoenaed for security footage from Trump’s home dating back to January 10, 2022- a week before 15-boxes of Mar-a-Lago documents were taken by the national archives.

Whether Trump produced that requested evidence still remains redacted.