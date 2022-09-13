Trending

Judge approves release of less-redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit

This photo shows an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The Justice Department says classified documents were "likely concealed and removed" from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

This photo shows an aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:23 PM PT – Tuesday, September 13, 2022

A federal judge has approved the release of a less-redacted version of the affidavit for the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s home.

On Tuesday, magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart had ordered for the ‘additional partial unsealing’ of the affidavit. The document shed more light on the Biden DOJ’s reasoning behind the Mar-a-Lago raid. It suggested that officials were not aware that Trump had declassified documents in his possession. It also revealed that the DOJ had subpoenaed for security footage from Trump’s home dating back to January 10, 2022- a week before 15-boxes of Mar-a-Lago documents were taken by the national archives.

Whether Trump produced that requested evidence still remains redacted.

MORE NEWS: Harris: Border Is Secure And SCOTUS Is Dangerous

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE