JPMorgan’s Chase to open 90 branches in nine top U.S. markets

March 13, 2019

(Reuters) – The consumer banking unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that it was planning to open up to 90 new branches in nine top U.S. markets.

Chase said it will hire up to 700 employees in the new markets, including Charlotte, North Carolina; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from this summer, the bank said in a statement.

