JPMorgan shareholders approve executive pay, with protest



A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

May 21, 2019

By Elizabeth Dilts

CHICAGO (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday that only 71.64 percent of shareholder votes cast approved its executive compensation packages, marking a rare instance of criticism over the bank’s top leaders pay.

JPMorgan Chase also said all of its directors were elected, and that a shareholder proposal that the bank report annually on its global gender pay gap was voted down, according to preliminary tallies.

The votes were taken at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting at its offices in Chicago.

In addition to the executive pay vote, 29 percent of shareholder votes supported a proposal asking for more details on gender pay equity and 28 percent votes were in favor of a proposal aimed at easing shareholders’ access to proxy voting rights.

ISS, the influential proxy advisory group, urged investors to vote against the bank’s executive pay packages in a report published earlier this month because it objected to the portion of pay that was discretionary.

ISS advised investors to vote against the board’s pay packages for the bank’s top brass, including Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, twice before in 2011 and 2015, also over concerns about the portion of pay that was discretionary.

Dimon, who has led the bank since 2005, received a total of $31 million in compensation for the year 2018.

The bank’s board of directors recommended that shareholders vote for executive compensation, which it has said is based on the company’s strong business results, risk controls and conduct, customer and stakeholder focus, and leadership.

