JPMorgan lowers benchmark interest rate following Fed rate cut

July 31, 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The largest U.S. bank by assets, JPMorgan Chase & Co <JPM.N>, lowered its prime rate, a benchmark for a wide range of consumer and commercial loans, for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday, following a rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Starting Aug. 1, the bank’s prime rate will be lowered by 25 basis points to 5.25%, according to an announcement by the bank.

