JPMorgan Chase names Citi’s Hassan as chief marketing officer



FILE PHOTO: A JPMorgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A JPMorgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

July 22, 2021

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired consumer industry veteran Carla Hassan as its chief marketing officer (CMO), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Hassan will start with the bank in early October, after a three-year stint with rival Wall Street firm Citigroup Inc. She became Citi’s first global CMO in September last year and helped with new product launches like the Citi Custom Cash Card, the memo said.

The new marketing head has also held executive roles at Kellogg Co and PepsiCo, according to her LinkedIn profile.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)