JP Morgan attempts full control of China Futures JV: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, United States, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
December 31, 2019
(Reuters) – JP Morgan Chase & Co <JPM.N> is seeking 100% ownership of its futures joint venture in China, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The bank is planning to increase its current 49% stake in J.P.Morgan Futures Co, the report added, citing the person.
JP Morgan was not immediately available for a request seeking comment.
(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)