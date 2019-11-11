Jordan’s king arrives in border area after end of lease deal with Israel



Jordanian soldiers gather near a tent and Jordan's national flag, in an area known as Naharayim in Hebrew and Baquora in Arabic, in the border area between Israel and Jordan, as seen from the Israeli side November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

November 11, 2019

AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan’s King Abdullah arrived on Monday in an enclave that straddles its northern border with Israel a day after the end of a 25-year special regime with its neighbour that allowed Israeli farmers access to the area, official sources said.

The monarch formally declared on Sunday the end of the 25-year special regime, which many Jordanians saw as a humiliation that perpetuated what they regarded as an Israeli occupation of Jordanian territory.

