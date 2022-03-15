Jordan’s Abdullah says Ukraine should not derail Mideast peace



FILE PHOTO: Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after talks at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool FILE PHOTO: Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after talks at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

March 15, 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) – Jordan’s King Abdullah said on Tuesday he did not expect the war in Ukraine to affect attempts to resolve the decades old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Whatever is going on in Ukraine I don’t think affects the vision of leadership in our part of the world to try to move it forwards,” Abdullah told a joint news conference in Berlin with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Abdullah hosted Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid for talks last Thursday about coordinating ways of securing calm in Jerusalem, a frequent flashpoint of Palestinian protests, officials on both sides said.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Kirsti Knolle)