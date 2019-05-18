Jordan claims vindication after Ohio State sex abuse report released

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:00 AM PT – Sat. May 18, 2019

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is feeling vindicated in the wake of a new report, about the sexual abuse scandal at Ohio State University.

Friday’s report shows there is no evidence that he, or any other assistant coaches, knew about the allegations of abuse.

Jordan said the findings confirm everything he’s said all along.

After speaking to hundreds of witnesses, investigators confirmed Richard Strauss, a long-time doctor at the university, sexually abused close to 200 male athletes from 1979 to 1996.

When the scandal first broke last year, Jordan, who was a former assistant coach for the Ohio State wrestling team, adamantly denied allegations he had knowledge of the abuse.

The university’s president called the findings shocking, and painful to comprehend.

Mike Householder, spoke to some of the victims, as independent investigations continue