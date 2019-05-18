Trending

Jordan claims vindication after Ohio State sex abuse report released

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:00 AM PT – Sat. May 18, 2019

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is feeling vindicated in the wake of a new report, about the sexual abuse scandal at Ohio State University.

Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Friday’s report shows there is no evidence that he, or any other assistant coaches, knew about the allegations of abuse.

Jordan said the findings confirm everything he’s said all along.

After speaking to hundreds of witnesses, investigators confirmed Richard Strauss, a long-time doctor at the university, sexually abused close to 200 male athletes from 1979 to 1996.

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Investigators say over 100 male students were sexually abused by Strauss who died in 2005. (Ohio State University via AP, File)

When the scandal first broke last year, Jordan, who was a former assistant coach for the Ohio State wrestling team, adamantly denied allegations he had knowledge of the abuse.

The university’s president called the findings shocking, and painful to comprehend.

Mike Householder, spoke to some of the victims, as independent investigations continue

