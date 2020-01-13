‘Joker’ leads Oscar nominations with 11



FILE PHOTO: Joaquin Phoenix attends the premiere for the film "Joker" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Joaquin Phoenix attends the premiere for the film "Joker" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

January 13, 2020

(Reuters) – Dark comic book story “Joker” led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture.

The Warner Bros <T.N> film will compete for the top prize with race car drama “Ford v Ferrari,” Netflix <NFLX.O> gangster movie “The Irishman,” Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit,” classic novel “Little Women,” domestic drama “Marriage Story,” World War One film “1917,” nostalgic “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and South Korean movie “Parasite.”

“The Irishman,” “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” got 10 nods each.

The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Hollywood on Feb. 9.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis)