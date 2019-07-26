Johnson, Trump discuss trade, Brexit and Iran: Downing Street



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) as they take part in a session on reforming the United Nations at U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) as they take part in a session on reforming the United Nations at U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

July 26, 2019

(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to start talks as soon as possible after the UK leaves the European Union, a Downing Street representative said on Friday.

In a conversation on Friday, Johnson and Trump expressed commitment to delivering an “ambitious free trade agreement”, according to a statement, which also said they will meet at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, in August.

The two also discussed recent tensions with Iran and the need for the two countries to work together on the issue, the statement added.

(Reporting by Sathvik N and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)