Johnson refuses to rule out shutting parliament to get no-deal Brexit



Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, attends a hustings event in Cardiff, Wales, Britain, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

July 10, 2019

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Boris Johnson, the favourite to become the next British prime minister, refused on Tuesday to rule out suspending parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

Asked if he would prorogue parliament, Johnson said at a television debate with his rival Jeremy Hunt: “I’m not going to take anything off the table. I think it would be absolutely bizarre at this stage in the negotiations for the UK, yet again, to be weakening its own position.”

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Kate Holton)