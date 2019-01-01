Johnson & Johnson recalls baby power

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:10 PM PST – Fri. October 18, 2019

Johnson & Johnson is recalling a batch of its baby powder after discovering small amounts of asbestos in the product. The company said Friday they are issuing a recall in response to “sub-trace levels” of asbestos found in a single bottle someone purchased.

The recall is the first time Johnson & Johnson has pulled baby powder from the market. They said they are recalling thousands of bottles made in the batch with lot number 22318RB out of “abundance of caution.”

Following the announcement, company shares dropped. Johnson & Johnson is also facing thousands of lawsuits over the talc found in its products, which a recent study said can cause cancer.

The company has said it will be launching a full investigation into the tainted products.