John Kerry warns of so-called climate change amid family’s ownership of private jet

US former Secretary of State and member of the Carnegie foundation John Kerry gestures as speaks to the press while leaving the Elysee Palace in Paris, on May 23, 2018 after the "Tech for Good" summit. (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:50 AM PT – Saturday, February 20, 2021

John Kerry, Joe Biden’s special climate envoy, is being called out for his climate change hypocrisy. In an interview with CBS on Friday, Kerry stated the earth only has nine years before so-called climate change takes a catastrophic toll on the planet.

Kerry even noted the measures in the Paris climate agreement are not be enough to slow down these changes.

“Even if we did everything that we said we were going to do when we signed up in Paris, we would see a rise in the Earth’s temperature to somewhere around 3.7 degrees or more, which is catastrophic,” Kerry said.

This, as recent reports show Kerry’s family still owns a private jet from his wife’s company, which emits 40 times more carbon than a commercial flight.

Financial disclosures in 2013 also show Kerry owned $1 million in the company’s assets through his wife.

