John Kerry reveals hypocrisy on climate policy

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:16 AM PT – Thursday, January 28, 2021

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry has come under fire for aligning with the Biden administration’s climate polices.

In an interview Wednesday, former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer called out Kerry while dubbing him a hypocrite. Fleischer ponited out that Kerry previously opposed an environmental wind project on the Nantucket Sound simply because he didn’t want it to obstruct his view.

Critics have also noted Kerry’s environmental hypocrisy can be seen in his frequent use of private jets, which emit far more carbon per passenger than commercial flights. This comes in stark contrast to his support for the Biden administration’s radical environmental policies.

“I think we can achieve things in the course of the next four years that will move the marketplace, the private sector, global finance, innovation and research,” Kerry claimed.

.@ClimateEnvoy Kerry: The stakes on climate change couldn't be any higher than they are right now. pic.twitter.com/nGXr7iSNhc — Department of State (@StateDept) January 28, 2021

Kerry asserted these radical changes are intended to be permanent, so that no person can reverse them in the future.