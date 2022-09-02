John Brennan claims Russia spied on Mar-a-Lago

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:04 AM PT – Friday, September 2, 2022

Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan continued his mission to smear the 45th President Donald Trump. While speaking on Bush-era Communications Director Nichole Wallace’s MSNBC show on Thursday, Brennan said it was “bizarre” that Trump took the particular documents he took to Mar-a-Lago. This comes despite the DOJ and FBI releasing a heavily redacted affidavit on the raid of Trump’s home. It has not been indicated what was actually seized.

Brennan is currently being targeted in the Durham probe into the Crossfire Hurricane operation. The operation tried to get to the bottom of the Obama White House, CIA and the FBI’s efforts to spread the Russia collusion narrative.

“I’m sure that Mar-a-Lago was being targeted by Russian intelligence and other intelligence services over the last 18 to 20 months,” Brennan said. “If they were able to get individuals into that facility and access those rooms where the documents were and made copies of those documents, that is what they would do. They wouldn’t steal the documents, they would make copies, and they would put them back exactly where they were. So now the intelligence community has to try to determine if they were compromised.”

In the meantime, the Trump legal team is trying to get a special master appointed to the case against him. Critics warn that the Biden DOJ will not fairly review the evidence.