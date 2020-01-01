Trending

John Bolton urges U.S. to resume military operations amid threats from North Korea

FILE – In this Dec. 30, 2019, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a Workers’ Party meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:00 PM PT — Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is saying the U.S. should resume all military operations in South Korea in response to recent threats from Pyongyang.

In a Wednesday tweet, Bolton said “the U.S. should fully resume all canceled or down-sized military exercises” in the region. He went on to suggest Congress hold hearings to determine whether U.S. troops are “truly ready to fight.”

These remarks came after North Korean leader Kim Jung-un delivered a New Year’s address, in which he threatened to resume nuclear and ballistic missile testing.

Earlier in the week, Bolton tweeted that the U.S. needs to do more than just “say that it’s unacceptable for North Korea to obtain nuclear weapons.”

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo provided Oct. 3, 2019, by the North Korean government, an underwater-launched missile lifts off in the waters off North Korea’s eastern coastal town of Wonsan. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

