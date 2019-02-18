John Bolton says Vietnam Summit was ‘Unquestionably a Success’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:22 PM PT — Sunday, March 3, 2019

Despite failed negotiations during this year’s summit in Vietnam, National Security Adviser John Bolton reaffirms the meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un “was unquestionably a success.”

During an interview on Sunday, Bolton defended the President in “protecting and advancing” American national interests while in Hanoi.

.@jaketapper: "Did this summit end up helping North Korea more than the United States?" National Security Adviser @AmbJohnBolton: “I think it was unquestionably a success for the United States because the President protected, defended American interests." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/yHfbPLnrB3 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 3, 2019

Bolton went on to say the President presented the opportunity of a bright economic future for North Korea, adding the U.S. pushed very hard for a deal — something previous administration’s failed to do.

Bolton also said the potential for denuclearization remains with President Trump, previously extending he would like to keep the relationship between the U.S. and North Korea.

This comes as President Trump continues his high pressure against North Korea in an effort to secure complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.