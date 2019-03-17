John Bolton: North Korea Not Willing to Take Steps to Denuclearize

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Sun. March 17, 2019
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Trump found North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was unwilling to take steps toward denuclearization.
His comment on Sunday came after North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister said the Trump administration created an atmosphere of hostility and mistrust that thwarted the Hanoi talks in February.
FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, in Hanoi. John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, says North Korean allegations that he and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo created an atmosphere of hostility and mistrust at last month’s nuclear summit in Hanoi are “inaccurate.” North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Friday that Trump was willing to talk, but was influenced by uncompromising demands by Pompeo and Bolton. She says the “gangster-like stand of the U.S. will eventually put the situation in danger.”
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
In response, Bolton called those accusations inaccurate.
Bolton also mentioned the U.S. is willing to let China participate in the nuclear talks if the administration sees some movement on North Korea’s part.