John Bolton: North Korea Not Willing to Take Steps to Denuclearize

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Sun. March 17, 2019

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Trump found North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was unwilling to take steps toward denuclearization.

His comment on Sunday came after North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister said the Trump administration created an atmosphere of hostility and mistrust that thwarted the Hanoi talks in February.

In response, Bolton called those accusations inaccurate.

Bolton also mentioned the U.S. is willing to let China participate in the nuclear talks if the administration sees some movement on North Korea’s part.