Joe Rogan appears to endorse Fla. Gov. DeSantis for president in 2024

UPDATED 11:00 AM PT – Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan appeared to throw his weight behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the Oval Office in 2024. Rogan praised DeSantis in a podcast episode Tuesday, saying he would make a much better leader than the current president.

He pointed to all that DeSantis has done for his state while calling his efforts “admirable.” Rogan also pointed to the harsh criticism DeSantis received for his COVID-19 policies, which ultimately proved just as or more successful than the response by Democrat states.

“I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president,” Rogan stated. “…He was correct when it comes to protecting our vulnerable populations. He was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies, and he was furious when the government tried to pull those, they were trying to pull very effective treatments. You know, he is not perfect, he’s a human being, but what he’s done is stand up for freedoms. “

Rogan joined Tesla CEO Elon Musk in potentially backing DeSantis for president should he run in 2024.