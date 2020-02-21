Joe Biden’s campaign raised $8.9 million in January, ended month with $7.1 million cash



February 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised $8.9 million in January, ending the month with $7.1 million in cash, an improvement after he struggled at times last year to raise money.

Biden out-raised rival former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who raised $6 million during the same time, but was vastly out-raised by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who raised $25 million in January.

