Joe Biden’s 2010 remarks suggested Iran’s influence in Iraq was ‘minimal’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:38 PM PT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden was found to have downplayed the Iranian threat to Iraq in the past. A new report highlighted his remarks from 2010, which suggested the Ayatollah regime’s influence in Iraq is “greatly exaggerated.”

Biden claimed Iran tried to meddle with Iraqi elections at the time and failed. However, Iraq now has a pro-Iranian Shiite majority in parliament while Iranian backed militant group, the Badr Organization, also has a parliamentary faction in Baghdad.

Critics said Biden’s stance is emboldening the harmful Iranian presence in Iraq.

“The Iranian government spent over $100 million trying to affect the outcome of this last election, to sway the Iraqi people, and they utterly failed,” stated the former vice president. “It’s because politics and nationalism has broken out in Iraq.”

They also argued Biden’s remarks were eventually proven false, roughly 10 years later.