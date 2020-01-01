Joe Biden tells coal miners to ‘learn to code’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:50 PM PT — Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden gave coal miners a suggestion while on the campaign trail: ditch the mines and learn to code. It’s all a part of his plan to make America a little more ‘green.’

The Biden campaign has long called for America to reduce its carbon footprint by moving away from fossil fuels. During a campaign stop in New Hampshire, the former vice president suggested he’d hold executives accountable and “put them in jail” for using fossil fuels.

However, it was his advice to lifelong coal miners that received the most backlash. In the interests of a ‘greener economy,’ Biden pushed the crowd to transition out of mining and into coding.

“Anybody who can go down 300 to 3,000 feet into a mine sure as hell can learn how to program as well,” he said. “Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program for god’s sake.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden says displaced coal miners should learn to code: “Anybody who can go down 3,000 feet in a mine can sure as hell learn to program as well.” pic.twitter.com/V41idGFjqK — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 31, 2019

Many were quick to criticize Biden, calling his comments reductive, tone-deaf and unhelpful.

According to the Brookings Institute, the number of coal industry jobs has plummeted by 40 percent over the past decade. Studies suggested there’s little proof retraining programs are actually successful in finding people jobs with equal or higher pay. Reports said some of those jobs only pay $12 to $15 an hour compared to the $75,000 salary coal miners receive while working in the mines.

The Trump administration has pushed to end what it calls the “previous administration’s war on coal.”

“I canceled the so-called Clean Power Plan and repealed Obama’s federal coal moratorium,” said President Trump. “We’re putting our great miners back to work.”

The American Coal Council has yet to comment on Biden’s remarks.