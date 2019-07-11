Joe Biden slams ‘Medicare for All’ in new health insurance proposal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:32 AM PT – Monday, July 15 , 2019

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden recently announced his proposal to build on the Affordable Care Act if elected. On Monday, the former vice president unveiled the methods in which he would expand Medicaid and present new public options — all while retaining private insurance.

This stands in distinct contrast from progressive opponents’ platforms such as Senator Bernie Sanders, who advocates for single-payer, government-run health insurance like ‘Medicare for All.’

“I understand the appeal of ‘Medicare for All,’ but folks supporting it should be clear that it means getting rid of Obamacare and I’m not for that,” Biden stated.

While he touted his new plan from the patient’s perspective, Biden’s announcement lacked key details on the providers’ side. Experts noted he did not disclose information on pay rates for doctors and hospitals under his proposed public option.

Biden: We Have to Protect & Build on Obamacare