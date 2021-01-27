Joe Biden signs EO banning new fracking permits on federal lands, threatens thousands of jobs

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:00 PM PT – Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Joe Biden issued an executive order to ban fracking on federal lands. The order was signed Wednesday, which Biden declared as “Climate Change Day.”

In an address, Biden claimed he wants to protect jobs even amid his left-wing climate agenda.

“This is not the time for small measures,” Biden said. “We need to be bold. So let me be clear, that includes revitalizing the economies of coal, oil and gas and powerplant communities. We have to start by creating new good-paying jobs.”

However, it is unclear how the Democrat plans to do that. Experts said his climate policies have already had a negative impact on the economy by threatening thousands of jobs.

According to Steve Milloy, a former Trump-Pence EPA transition member and founder of junkscience.com, the federal fracking ban could set America behind the curve in terms of energy independence compared to countries like Russia and China.

“The effects are gonna be felt nationwide because the reason we still have $2, $3 gasoline is because of fracking,” Milloy stated. “If Joe Biden succeeds in getting rid of fracking, we’re gonna have $8 gasoline, $10 gasoline. That’s just gonna be economically devastating.”

This order is just the latest in a string of catastrophic economic decisions Biden enacted as part of his climate agenda. Earlier this month, Biden rescinded the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which put an estimated 20,000 people out of work.

“It’s a completely pointless loss of jobs, it’s going to cost billions of dollars in well creation, billions of dollars in state and local taxes, and all for no reason,” Milloy added. “Because the oil that he is trying to block from being refined in the U.S. is just gonna come over the border not by pipeline, but by railcar, which is more dangerous.”

On day one of his presidency, Biden reversed President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord. President Trump lambasted the agreement for threatening American workers and forcing the U.S. to be less energy independent.

“The Paris Accord was not designed to save the environment, it was designed to kill the American economy,” President Trump said. “I refuse to surrender millions of American jobs and send trillions of American dollars to the world’s worst polluters and environmental offenders and that’s what would have happened.”