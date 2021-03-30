Trending

Joe Biden signs bill extending PPP loans through May 31

Joe Biden puts a cap back on a pen after signing the PPP Extension Act of 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Washington. Small Business Administration administrator Isabel Guzman is at right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Joe Biden put a cap back on a pen after signing the PPP Extension Act of 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Washington. Small Business Administration administrator Isabel Guzman is at right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:40 PM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Joe Biden joined with the other side of the aisle to help struggling small business owners nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Biden signed a bill into law, giving small businesses an extra two months to collect Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Last week, the measure passed overwhelmingly in the Senate, with just seven Republicans voting against it. Biden commended the efforts of several GOP senators, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), to bring both parties together on the issue.

“It is a bipartisan accomplishment. Nearly 90,000 business owners are still in line and there’s money left,” Biden said. “Without somebody signing this bill today, there are hundreds of thousands of people who could lose their jobs, and small family businesses that might close forever.”

Under the new law, small businesses can apply for forgivable loans through May 31.

MORE NEWS: Psaki Fails To Explain Why Illegal Minors Get Education, U.S. Kids Don’t

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE