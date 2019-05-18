Trending

Joe Biden says he will not comply with Senate subpoena to testify

FILE – In this May 18, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks during a campaign rally at Eakins Oval in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:57 AM PT — Saturday, December 28, 2019

Joe Biden is saying he will not take the stand in the upcoming impeachment trial. During an interview on Friday, Biden said he would not comply with a subpoena to testify.

The Biden family and their business dealings with Ukraine are at the center of the impeachment inquiry. However, the former vice president claimed if he testifies, the focus will be taken off President Trump, who will then get away with alleged wrongdoing.

This is all about a diversion. We play his game all the time, he’s done it his whole career. This is a technique he uses all the time, he’s a chronic liar.

– Joe Biden, Former Vice President of the United States

He later took to Twitter to clarify his remarks, stating that there is no “legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial.”

It’s unclear exactly when the trial will start, but it was projected to begin in January 2020. The House has yet to transfer the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

