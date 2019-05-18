Joe Biden says he will not comply with Senate subpoena to testify

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:57 AM PT — Saturday, December 28, 2019

Joe Biden is saying he will not take the stand in the upcoming impeachment trial. During an interview on Friday, Biden said he would not comply with a subpoena to testify.

The Biden family and their business dealings with Ukraine are at the center of the impeachment inquiry. However, the former vice president claimed if he testifies, the focus will be taken off President Trump, who will then get away with alleged wrongdoing.

“This is all about a diversion. We play his game all the time, he’s done it his whole career. This is a technique he uses all the time, he’s a chronic liar.”

– Joe Biden, Former Vice President of the United States

Watch: @JoeBiden says he wouldn't comply with a Senate subpoena in @realDonaldTrump's impeachment trial because it would create a narrative that would let the president "off the hook." Read more from our interview earlier today: https://t.co/xgpO6OOPw2 pic.twitter.com/bqrapiVhVO — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) December 28, 2019

He later took to Twitter to clarify his remarks, stating that there is no “legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial.”

But I am just not going to pretend that there is any legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial. That is the point I was making yesterday and I reiterate: this impeachment is about Trump’s conduct, not mine. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 28, 2019

It’s unclear exactly when the trial will start, but it was projected to begin in January 2020. The House has yet to transfer the articles of impeachment to the Senate.