Joe Biden pledges to defeat the NRA

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:15 AM PT – Monday, January 11, 2021

Joe Biden’s agenda for increased gun control has hit peak intensity after he made his intentions clear to turn Americans’ right to purchase firearms into an over-regulated nightmare, all while opulent politicians are free to keep their armed security.

In a blanket statement Friday, the former vice president vowed to “defeat the NRA” and fulfill the radical left’s gun control wish list. As a so-called solution to gun violence, he has vowed to pass even more background check requirements as well as a ban on so-called assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

This comes in spite of strongly increasing gun violence in American cities that already have these measures in place.

Joe wants to ban “magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them,” and said that doing so is “no violation of #2A.” He knows NOTHING about firearms or 2A. In June, he claimed to have gotten “the number of clips in a gun banned.” Joe is an embarrassment.pic.twitter.com/9XTVqIYqEb — NRA (@NRA) September 2, 2019

Specifically, Democrat-led Chicago wrapped up 2020 with more than 4,000 shooting victims and 769 gun-related homicides. According to a police report, the city saw more bloodshed in one year in over two decades as well as a 139 percent surge of murder in July 2020 compared with July 2019.

Meanwhile, Chicago boasted some of the strictest gun control measures in the country. This includes a ban on most semi-automatic rifles and high capacity magazines as well as a requirement of heavy background checks, a firearm owners identification card requirement, waiting periods, gun owner licensing and many more regulatory measures.

Regardless, Biden has continued to pose increased gun restrictions as a so-called solution despite stacks of evidence that assert it’s counter-productive to ending gun violence.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Biden was probed about whether he would come for Americans’ guns if he was elected to the White House.

“Bingo, you’re right…if you have an assault weapon, the fact of the matter is, they should be illegal. Period,” he stated.

“I would institute a national buyback program and I would make sure that is what we do, to get them off the street.”

Furthermore, at a campaign rally in South Carolina last February, he criticized the protection of lawful commerce in Arms Act, which protects gun manufacturers from being held liable for crimes committed with guns they produced.

“We passed a bill in 2007 that exempted, exempted gun manufacturers from being sued…the only industry that in America, that is exempt,’ said Biden. “Well, I got news for ya gun manufacturers: I’m coming for you and I’m gonna take you down.”

He added, the first thing he will do as president is work to get rid of that measure and strongly increase gun control across the board. Meanwhile, President Trump has warned about the growing efforts of the radical left to disarm American citizens.

“They attack the Second Amendment every single day while employing armed guards,” he stated. “And let me tell you, I am the only thing standing in the way of you and your Second Amendment. It’s under siege.

While it is evident that violent crime is a problem that needs to be addressed, recent statistics show that increased gun control has failed to solve the problem.

MORE NEWS: South Chicago shooting spree kills 5