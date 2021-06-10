Joe Biden meets with U.K. Prime Minister Johnson ahead of G-7 summit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:38 PM PT – Thursday, June 10, 2021

Joe Biden arrived in the U.K. on Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 summit. Biden held his first face-to-face meeting with Johnson since taking office.

The two reportedly discussed various issues, including the U.S donation of 500 million Coronavirus vaccine doses to other countries. Biden has claimed other G-7 nations will soon be announcing similar vaccine commitments.

Biden and Johnson are also expected to announce a renewal of the Atlantic Charter, which was a statement signed in 1941 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The updated agreement is an effort to strengthen trade, travel and tech relations between the two nations.

Britain is blessed with alliances that keep us safe and advance our values, and we are putting all of this to work for the benefit of the British people 🇬🇧 My article ahead of my meetings with @POTUS, the @G7 and @NATO: https://t.co/t0YCeLpPKk pic.twitter.com/CXFW8pP8kf — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 10, 2021

“It’s a great pleasure Mr. President to welcome you to Cornwall,” Johnson expressed. “Fantastic to see you know, in what I think is your first big overseas trip since you’ve been President.”

Biden will also meet with NATO allies in Brussels before his highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.