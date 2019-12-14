Joe Biden drops to single-digit lead in South Carolina primary

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:25 PM PT — Saturday, December 14, 2019

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in South Carolina is now down to single digits. According to a poll released on Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders is primarily responsible for cutting down Biden’s support in the Palmetto State.

Change Research’s survey put Biden at 27 percent, just ahead of Sen. Sanders and Sen. Warren, who sat at 20 and 19 percent respectively.

SOUTH CAROLINA DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY 12/6-12/11: Biden: 27%

Sanders: 20%

Warren: 19%

Buttigieg: 9%

Steyer: 5%

Booker: 5%

Gabbard: 4%

Bloomberg 3%

Klobuchar: 2%

Yang: 2%

All others 1% or less (n=392 likely Democratic primary voters)

More results: https://t.co/wRjuRqWFUv pic.twitter.com/CPNnVRUkRy — Change Research (@ChangePolls) December 13, 2019

This marks a shift in support for the former vice president, who has enjoyed a comfortable double-digit lead in South Carolina since launching his campaign.

However, some political pundits have said Biden still has a good chance of taking the state.

“I think that the energy you had seen two or three months ago on the left – the idea that it was time for something dramatic, almost revolutionary in the party – it seems to have faded a little bit,” said Peter Baker, Chief White House correspondent for The New York Times. “There is greater emphasis on the electability argument, the ‘who can win’ argument.”

There are still concerns regarding Biden’s mental state, as he has made multiple gaffes while on the campaign trail.