Joe Biden admits Ukraine dealings ‘look bad’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:00 PM PT — Thursday, January 23, 2020

On Wednesday, Joe Biden finally admitted his conflict of interest over his son Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine. While speaking on the campaign trail in Iowa, the former vice president said the Burisma scheme appeared to “look bad.” However, he reiterated his claim that Hunter did “nothing wrong.”

“There’s nobody that’s indicated there’s a single, solitary thing he did that was inappropriate or wrong, other than the appearance,” stated Biden. “It looked bad that he was there.”

Newly released State Department emails suggested Biden was selling his office to pocket the proceeds of Ukrainian corruption. A February 2016 email used Hunter Biden’s name in order to arrange a meeting between a senior State Department official and Burisma lobbyist Karen Tranmontano.

1/ This is an email from Feb 2016 that leverages Hunter Biden's name (and therefore link to VP Joe Biden). The email requests a meeting for Blue Star Strategies chief Karen Tranmontano with a senior member of the Obama State Dept. This is abuse of power to influence US policy. pic.twitter.com/2uazIVkWZA — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) January 23, 2020

Republican senators are now calling for a probe into the Bidens’ dealings.

“I can promise you no one has looked at whether or not there was a conflict of interest,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham. “No one has taken the time to explain how Hunter Biden got rich in the Ukraine, and his father didn’t know anything about it.”

State Department emails also showed Tranmontano wanted to lobby the U.S. government for Burisma after it faced anti-corruption scrutiny by the Ukrainian government.

Reports claimed several Democrat witnesses were involved in the Biden-Ukraine corruption and benefited from it.

