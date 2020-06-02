Joe Biden: 10% to 15% of Americans ‘not very good people’

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:26 AM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020
Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden recently declared a tenth of Americans are not good people.
During virtual Town Hall event Thursday, Biden renewed his criticism of President Trump by claiming the president promotes divisiveness.
Yet, his remarks took an unexpected turn as he appeared to condemn a significant portion of the population, in turn, bringing to mind Hillary Clinton’s now-infamous labeling of Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”
WATCH:
Joe Biden says "10 to 15%" of Americans are "not very good people."
That means Joe Biden thinks 30-50 million Americans "not very good people." pic.twitter.com/NQDB6Haj3F
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 5, 2020
This is the latest in a series of gaffes from the former vice president, including one during a recent radio interview when he seemed to imply that black Trump supporters were not really black.
Sleepy @Joebiden called 30-50 million Americans “not very good people.”
Who is he including in that?
Christians who want to go to church?
Small biz owners trying to save their companies?
Because something tells me, he's not talking about the looters burning down communities!
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 5, 2020