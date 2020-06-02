Trending

Joe Biden: 10% to 15% of Americans ‘not very good people’

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden removes his mask as he speaks in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:26 AM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden recently declared a tenth of Americans are not good people.

During virtual Town Hall event Thursday, Biden renewed his criticism of President Trump by claiming the president promotes divisiveness.

Yet, his remarks took an unexpected turn as he appeared to condemn a significant portion of the population, in turn, bringing to mind Hillary Clinton’s now-infamous labeling of Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”

This is the latest in a series of gaffes from the former vice president, including one during a recent radio interview when he seemed to imply that black Trump supporters were not really black.

