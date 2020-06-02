Joe Biden: 10% to 15% of Americans ‘not very good people’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:26 AM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden recently declared a tenth of Americans are not good people.

During virtual Town Hall event Thursday, Biden renewed his criticism of President Trump by claiming the president promotes divisiveness.

Yet, his remarks took an unexpected turn as he appeared to condemn a significant portion of the population, in turn, bringing to mind Hillary Clinton’s now-infamous labeling of Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”

WATCH: Joe Biden says "10 to 15%" of Americans are "not very good people." That means Joe Biden thinks 30-50 million Americans "not very good people." pic.twitter.com/NQDB6Haj3F — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 5, 2020

This is the latest in a series of gaffes from the former vice president, including one during a recent radio interview when he seemed to imply that black Trump supporters were not really black.