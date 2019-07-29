J&J says FTC probing efforts to protect arthritis drug Remicade



July 29, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Trade Commission in June issued civil subpoenas to Johnson and Johnson <JNJ.N> as part of an investigation of whether contracting practices for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Remicade, violated antitrust laws, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Shares of the company were trading marginally down at $132.47, after having closed up 1.7% on Monday. (https://bit.ly/2ZkZGze)

