Jill Biden’s press secretary apologizes for her comment comparing Latinos to ‘tacos’

First Lady Jill Biden is apologizing after apparently comparing the Latino community to “breakfast tacos.” Her press secretary, Michael LaRosa, apologized on her behalf regarding the recent comment. LaRosa posted to Twitter to attempt amends.

The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community. — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) July 12, 2022

However, the First Lady is now being receiving even more criticism for not making the apology herself. This includes push-back from congressional nominee from Texas Jenny Garcia who said the Mrs. Biden is apologizing to her press secretary rather than addressing the American people directly.

She apologized to who… you? Will she be making a public statement or no? — Jenny Garcia Sharon for Congress (@jenny4congress) July 12, 2022

All the controversy came after the First Lady’s speech at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio on Monday, praising what she called “diversity” of the local community. In the immediate aftermath of her remarks, Republican congressman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) pointed out no wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democrat Party.

Jill Biden’s remarks referring to Latinos as tacos is yet another cringe moment by a Biden family member failing to relate to anyone they perceive to not have their same elite social status. pic.twitter.com/eaJ2PEVfG8 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 13, 2022

Now, both Republicans and even some Democrats are calling out Jill Biden for her remarks. According to a statement by the Republican National Committee, “the GOP will continue to make inroads with the Hispanic community across the state” moving forward.

Additionally, a statement by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists said “we are not tacos” and the First Lady’s comment shows “a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region.”

