Jif issues voluntary recall of 50 peanut butter products

UPDATED 2:33 PM PT – Monday, May 23, 2022

Jif peanut butter products are being recalled over linked cases to Salmonella. The company issued a voluntary recall of 50-varities of it’s peanut butter, including creamy, natural, crunchy, reduced fat and several others.

Salmonella can cause symptoms including fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Symptoms typically start to show between 12-to-72 hours. Currently, 14 people have reported illnesses and two of those cases have resulted in hospitalizations, according to data provided by the CDC.

“Five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter,” the FDA said. “Four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill.”

The bad batch was manufactured in Kentucky and the company said to look out for the jar’s seven-digit bar code ending in 425.

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky. https://t.co/tflb2yhDFh pic.twitter.com/mb1SdpHJIb — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) May 21, 2022

According to the CDC, Salmonella can transfer onto other surfaces if their is contact with the contaminated food. The agency recommends to wash any surfaces and utensils that made contact with the food with hot soapy water and then sanitize them.

The FDA noted that the peanut butter has a two-year shelf life so consumers should check any Jif peanut butter already in their home.