Jets place LB Jenkins, S Hampton on IR

December 17, 2020

The New York Jets placed linebacker Jordan Jenkins and safety Saquon Hampton on injured reserve on Wednesday, ending their seasons.

Jenkins, who has a shoulder injury, finished the 2020 campaign with 32 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and three tackles for losses. He is the Jets’ longest-tenured player and has racked up 189 tackles and 22 1/2 sacks since New York selected him in the third round in 2016.

Hampton ruptured his Achilles tendon last week in a loss against the Seattle Seahawks. He spent six weeks on the Jets’ practice squad before the team promoted him to the active roster last weekend.

The Jets (0-13) will visit the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) on Sunday afternoon.

(Field Level Media)