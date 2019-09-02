Jets hire ex-Steelers great Ward as a coach



Retired NFL wide receiver Hines Ward has joined the New York Jets as a full-time offensive assistant coach.

Ward, 43, was a coaching intern with the Jets during training camp, assisting wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. He’ll continue in that role.

“I think that’s a great addition for us,” head coach Adam Gase said, per the team website. “He’s done a lot of really good things with that group, helping out with those guys. It’s the right time for him. He’s excited about the opportunity.”

Receiver Robby Anderson said he’s happy to have the chance to work with someone with Ward’s experience.

“He’s a great resource because he’s done it at a high level consistently,” Anderson said. “He’s a future Hall of Famer, so what more can I ask for? I’m picking his brain, and he’s more so telling me than I’m asking him, and I’m just staying on top of him. He’s just trying to find ways to get me better in each way.”

The Steelers selected Ward, a Georgia product, in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and was the MVP of Super Bowl XL.

Ward, who retired after the 2011 season, is the Steelers’ all-time leader in receptions (1,000), receiving yards (12,083) and receiving touchdowns (85).

