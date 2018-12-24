Jets CEO denies interest in Michigan’s Harbaugh



FILE PHOTO: Dec 2, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee won 26-22. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Dec 2, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee won 26-22. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson denied Monday that the team plans to replace head coach Todd Bowles with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh.

“Todd Bowles is our Head Coach. There is no truth to the report of our interest in Jim Harbaugh,” Johnson said in a statement released by the team’s Twitter account.

Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that the Jets planned to make Harbaugh a “financial offer he can’t refuse, well in excess of the $7 million he earns at Ann Arbor.”

Harbaugh finishes his fourth season with the Wolverines, his alma mater, in Saturday’s Peach Bowl clash with Florida. Before that, he was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons (2011-14), going 44-19-1, and the coach at Stanford for four seasons (2007-10).

Harbaugh, 55, has said he is staying put.

The New York Daily News reported Monday that Bowles has been resigned to the fact that the Jets will be moving on “for about a month.”

Bowles declined to address his job security following Sunday’s 44-38 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“Personally, I do not speak about my next job,” Bowles told ESPN. “I worry about tomorrow when Christmas comes and I worry about New England on Sunday. And I’ll go from there.”

Bowles finishes his fourth season at the Jets’ helm on Sunday against the Patriots. Since they compiled a 10-6 record in Bowles’ first season in New York in 2015, the Jets are just 14-33 (4-11 this season).

–Field Level Media