JetBlue to review middle seat policy early next year: CEO interview



FILE PHOTO: JetBlue's chief executive Robin Hayes (L), speaks during the opening of a JetBlue ticket office in Havana, Cuba, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini FILE PHOTO: JetBlue's chief executive Robin Hayes (L), speaks during the opening of a JetBlue ticket office in Havana, Cuba, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

October 28, 2020

CHICAGO (Reuters) – JetBlue Airways <JBLU.O> will continue limiting the number of seats it sells on each flight into the first quarter of 2021, when it will review a current policy of limiting capacity at 70% of the plane, Chief Executive Robin Hayes said in an interview on Wednesday.

Speaking to Reuters a day after publishing a quarterly loss in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Hayes said he expects JetBlue’s business to be “largely recovered” by the end of next year given the low-cost carrier’s focus on domestic leisure travel, which is expected to recover before corporate and international travel.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Franklin Paul)