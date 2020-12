December 15, 2020

(Reuters) – Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports said on Tuesday it had acquired U.S.-based shoe retailer Shoe Palace for $325 million.

The company said the deal would expand its footprint in the U.S. West Coast and increase its appeal among Hispanic and Latino consumers, who form a significant proportion of Shoe Palace’s customer base.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)