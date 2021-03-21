Jason Miller: President Trump will be back with his own platform

OAN Newsroom

A senior adviser confirmed President Trump is gearing up for his return to social media, but in a big way.

#NEW according to @JasonMillerinDC: President Trump to return to social media in "two or three months" with "his own platform" — Jenn Pellegrino OAN 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) March 21, 2021

That’s according to Jason Miller, who said President Trump will be back online in two to three months with a new online platform.

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Miller said. “It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform.”

This came after social media giants, including Twitter and Facebook, banned the 45th President from their platforms amid widespread censorship of conservative voices.

Miller went on to say the new platform will attract “tens of millions” of users.